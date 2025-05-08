J-K minister visits camps housing displaced border residents, reviews facilities

Jammu, May 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma on Thursday visited various camps set up for the displaced border residents here and assured them of all necessary support from the government.

The Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes early on Wednesday under Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terror launchpads in response to the attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist spot Pahalgam killing 26 civilians in cold blood on April 22. The Pakistanis resorted to indiscriminate firing in the border areas killing 13 Indians and injuring several others.

Sharma, who is also the transport, youth services and sports minister, visited Milan Di Khui, Kachrial, Thanger, Khour Camp, Khour Bazar, Nalriana, Nai Basti and R D Resort, where displaced residents from Gigrial, Garar, Sainth and adjoining villages on the zero-line have taken temporary shelter, an official spokesman said.

He said the minister met with the affected families to take stock of their situation besides assessing the on-ground prevailing circumstances.

Admiring the courage and resilience of the border residents, he said the spirit shown by the people in these areas under such trying circumstances is truly inspiring.

"The government stands firmly with them and will ensure that all necessary support is provided to them promptly," he said, issuing instructions to the local administration to ensure uninterrupted provision of essential services including food supplies, healthcare, sanitation and temporary housing.

He emphasised the need for a responsive and humane approach in addressing the needs of the displaced population.

Sharma assured them that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government is actively working on enhancing bunker infrastructure, restoring essential supplies and strengthening emergency communication systems to ensure their safety and well-being.

The minister also visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Jammu to inquire about the health of civilians who were injured in the recent cross-border firing incidents along the Line of Control (LoC).

During the visit, Sharma interacted with the injured and their families, assuring them of the government's full support in ensuring the best possible medical care and rehabilitation, the spokesman said.

He directed the GMC administration and medical staff to provide all necessary assistance and maintain high standards of care for the injured.

"We stand firmly with every citizen affected by this cowardly act," he said, adding, "The government is committed towards safeguarding the lives and dignity of our people living in border areas." Separate delegations of the Congress and the BJP's J-K unit also visited the displaced border residents and the victims of the Pakistani shelling undergoing treatment at the GMC Hospital.

A BJP delegation led by J-K unit president Sat Sharma visited camps set up at Degree College Mishriwala and Radha Swami Ashram in Kangrail and reviewed their situation, a party spokesman said.

Sharma said about 300 individuals from around 70 families had been relocated to temporary shelters from villages like Garhkhaal and Pargwal to protect them from the ongoing threat.

He called upon the BJP workers to actively participate in relief and rescue operations, reaffirming the party's commitment to stand with the people during difficult times.

The delegation also visited GMC Jammu to inquire about the condition of the victims of Pakistan's shelling.

Another BJP delegation led by former J-K unit president Ravinder Raina also visited GMC Hospital Jammu and inquired about the condition of the victims.

Thirteen people including four children and two women were killed and 44 others injured in intense Pakistani shelling in Poonch district on Wednesday.

The BJP spokesman said the party held blood donation camps across Jammu and collected over 100 units of blood in two days.

A Pradesh Congress Committee delegation led by working president and former minister Raman Bhalla also visited GMC Jammu and met the injured persons.

The Congress delegation appealed to the concerned administration to immediately provide financial aid to the injured.

National Conference provincial president Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta also asked the party cadre to remain active and extend their support to the needy people.

Chairing a meeting at the party office here, Gupta said the chief minister has always been proactive in responding to such situations and has remained committed to the people's safety and communal harmony.

"The situation along the borders is very critical, marked by heightened tensions and uncertainty following the recent Operation Sindoor and cross-border firing," he said, expressing deep concern over the safety and well-being of civilians living in the affected areas.

He highlighted the urgent need for immediate relief measures and continuous monitoring to prevent further escalation. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS