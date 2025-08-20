J-K minister vows to equip youth with innovation, global skills

Jammu, Aug 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Wednesday pledged to foster innovation and critical thinking among the youth to prepare them for future global challenges, officials said.

Inaugurating a two-day international conference on the emerging trends in multidisciplinary research at the Government Gandhi Memorial Science College here, Itoo said research-driven education is key to addressing the contemporary challenges and building a knowledge-based society.

A total of 178 researchers will present their work during the two-day event.

Itoo, who also holds the health and social welfare portfolios, highlighted the importance of fostering innovation and critical thinking among researchers and students to prepare them for future global challenges.

“This is my pledge to equip the youth with innovation and critical thinking to prepare them for future global challenges,” she said.

The minister lauded the college management for its commitment to academic excellence and for providing a platform to young researchers.

She also appreciated the efforts of the faculty and the administration in nurturing a culture of inquiry, and encouraged them to actively contribute towards nation-building through meaningful research and innovation.

Speaking on the significance of the conference, the minister called it a unique platform for vibrant exchange of ideas and scholarly discussions aimed at uplifting the educational standards in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The conference will bring together leading academicians, researchers and experts from across the country and globe to deliberate on new frontiers of research, innovation and knowledge exchange, which will help shape the academic and research ecosystem here," she said.

College principal Romesh Kumar Gupta highlighted the institution's vision of nurturing academic excellence and fostering multidisciplinary learning.

He reaffirmed the institute's commitment to empowering the students and faculty to contribute meaningfully towards societal progress and national development through quality education and research. PTI TAS ARI