Mirwaiz claims Muslim body not allowed to hold meeting over Waqf issue

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir did not allow the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) -- an amalgam of several religious bodies -- to hold a meeting over the issue of Waqf Act, the office of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed on Wednesday.

The MMU was scheduled to meet at the mirwaiz's residence in the Nigeen locality of the city here. The mirwaiz is the Hurriyat Conference chairman and the chief priest of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Office of @MirwaizKashmir has been informed by the authorities that the important meeting of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) at his residence, regarding the Waqf Bill will not be allowed," the office of the mirwaiz said on X.

It claimed that all lanes and bylanes leading to the residence of the mirwaiz have been "sealed".

"Religious representatives from all districts of J&K, including Ladakh, Kargil and Jammu belt had reached the valley to attend this important meet, aimed at discussing the serious concerns of the Muslim community regarding the recently passed Waqf Bill," it added.