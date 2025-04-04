J-K: Mirwaiz claims to be placed under house arrest ahead of Friday prayers

Srinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has claimed that the authorities prevented him from offering Friday prayers by placing him under house arrest.

"Another Friday, another house arrest and the authorities' Jama Masjid phobia continues," the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He also hit out at the Waqf Bill which has been passed by both the Houses of Parliament.

"As things are fast regressing for Muslims in this country, the latest being the highly marginalising Waqf Bill, it doesn't seem far fetched that soon permissions may be sought and permits be issued after verification for Muslims to enter their mosques or be buried in their graveyards," he said. PTI MIJ ARI