J-K: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest ahead of Shab-e-Barat

Srinagar, Feb 3 (PTI) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric of the valley and a moderate separatist leader, was placed under house arrest on Tuesday, according to the managing body of the 16th-century mosque in Old Srinagar city.

"Shortly after Asr prayers, the Auqaf authorities were directed by the police to close the gates of Jama Masjid Srinagar as permission to observe Shab-e-Barat has been denied by the authorities at the mosque," the managing body said in a statement.

It claimed that the Auqaf was asked to ensure that the premises remain closed for the night despite prior preparations for the sacred observance.

"Auqaf expresses deep regret that once again congregational prayers on an important religious occasion could not be held at Jama Masjid and that Mirwaiz has been placed under house arrest," the managing body said.

The managing body further alleged that a pattern, which began in 2019, of prohibiting major religious gatherings at the historic mosque continues.

"This amounts to a blatant interference in the religious rights of the people," it added.

Mirwaiz, in a post on X, said he has been placed under house arrest.

"As mosques across the region light up in devotion on this sacred night, Jama Masjid Srinagar stays shut under watch. Yet another closure, and I remain detained at home. Shab-e-Barat joins a long list since 2019 when prayers at the Valley's largest mosque have been stopped by force.

"No reason offered, just locked gates and silence. For those who beat the drums of 'normalcy' and 'Naya Kashmir,' this contrast needs an explanation," he said. PTI MIJ MPL MPL