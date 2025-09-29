J-K MLA alleges he was not allowed to meet detained AAP MLA in Kathua jail

Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir MLA and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader Sheikh Khursheed on Monday alleged that he was not allowed to meet detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik in a jail in Kathua district.

Malik (37) was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on September 8 in Doda for allegedly disturbing public order in the district.

Khursheed wrote on X, "Jail superintendent and district administration Kathua denied my lawful right to meet Mehraj Saheb. An assault on democracy!" Khursheed further said that he met Malik's father to share his pain, alleging he too was a victim of the same treatment.

Malik's detention sparked violent protests, following which authorities imposed prohibitory restrictions and snapped mobile internet and broadband services. PTI AB KSS KSS