J-K: MLAs calls on CM Abdullah, raises constituency issues

Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Several legislators on Monday called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here and discussed development works and public welfare in their respective constituencies, an official spokesman said.

The legislators who met Abdullah include BJP's Surjeet Singh Slathia (Samba), Daleep Singh Parihar (Bhaderwah), National Conference's Sajad Shaheen (Banihal), Arjun Singh Raju (Ramban), Khursheed Ahmed (Gulabgarh), and Abdul Majeed Bhat Laram (Anantnag West), the spokesman said.

He said they apprised the chief minister of various issues about their respective constituencies.

Abdullah assured the MLAs that all genuine issues raised by them would be addressed in a time-bound manner, the spokesman said.

The chief minister also reiterated that his government remains committed to resolving people's concerns and ensuring timely relief and development across all regions. PTI TAS TAS APL APL