J-K MLAs seek discussion on Waqf Amendment Act in Assembly

Jammu: The members of the coalition government and opposition in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday urged Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to hold a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the House and asserted that the issue was a cause of concern.

The House was adjourned by Rather for the second time on Tuesday following a ruckus created by the National Conference (NC), the Congress, the PDP, and other members over the disallowance of an adjournment motion to discuss the Act.

"This government is chosen by the people. The members have been elected by the people. If it (Waqf issue) concerns the members, it concerns the government too. We cannot say it is not the concern of the government," Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary told the House amid the uproar.

"We should listen to them. They should be allowed to speak up on the issue," he added.

He was reacting to the Speaker's ruling in the House that the matter, apart from being sub judice, cannot be taken up for discussion as it is not the concern of the government.

The statement triggered an uproar with the deputy chief minister and three other ministers -- Sakina Itoo, Javed Dar, and Javed Rana -- standing up from their seats and joining the protesting members on the treasury benches.

As the members pressed hard for a discussion, the Speaker said, "The motion shall not be allowed as it is sub judice." Referring to Section 58, sub-rule 9, the Speaker said, "The motion shall not relate to a matter which is not primarily the concern of the government. If it is not the concern of this government, the motion cannot be taken up." This triggered massive protests from members, who thumped desks and raised slogans.

In his response, Agriculture Minister Dar said, "You (Speaker) quoted a ruling saying it is not the concern of this government. It is the concern of the government. The deputy chief minister yesterday agreed to a discussion for which adjournment motions were given. The entire House is seeking a discussion, which should be held." Similarly, Health Minister Itoo said the government was concerned over the issue.

Nazir Gurezi of the NC said the Supreme Court has not admitted the matter as no notices have been given. "Keeping this in view, a discussion can be held," he asserted.

However, BJP member Sham Lal Sharma and Peoples Conference member Sajad Lone told the protesting treasury benches to bring a no-confidence motion to remove the Speaker.

As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the House.