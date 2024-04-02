J-K: Mortar shell destroyed in controlled blast in Samba

Samba/Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) An mortar shell was found in a field and was later destroyed in a controlled explosion by a bomb disposal squad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Tuesday, police said.

The mortar shell, which was old and rusted, was noticed by a person working in his fields at Rajpura village in Ghagwal, a police official said.

He said a police party along with a BDS team was rushed to the scene and the mortar shell was later destroyed at the scene without causing any damage.