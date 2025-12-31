J-K: Multi-layered security at tourist hotspots across Valley; checking, patrolling intensified

Srinagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Security has been beefed up across the Valley, particularly at tourist spots, in view of New Year celebrations, officials said on Wednesday.

To ensure peaceful festivities, a multi-layered security is being maintained at key tourist destinations, they said, adding, there has been a significant deployment of security forces at such locations.

Checking and surveillance has been intensified across the Kashmir valley, especially at venues where New Year celebrations are scheduled to take place, officials said.

Additional checkpoints have been set up at important entry points, with increased patrolling, area domination operations, and surprise inspections being conducted along the vital roadways in the Valley to avert any untoward incident, they added.

Vehicles are being thoroughly searched at the entry and exit points of Srinagar and a high-level of alertness is being maintained at all major tourist spots, the officials said.

Last week, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, reviewed the security situation and preparedness for the New Year celebration.

The IGP chaired a security review meeting at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, during which, officers briefed on the security arrangements and deployment plans.

The IGP had directed that all preparations be completed in advance and instructed strengthening checking at naka points, especially during night hours, and maintaining heightened vigilance at vulnerable locations across the Valley.

Birdi had emphasised the need for strict vigilance against elements posing threats to peace and security.

He underscored the importance of maintaining a high level of alertness, along with enhanced area domination within respective jurisdictions.

With an expected rise in tourist footfall around the New Year celebrations, IGP Kashmir emphasised multi-layered security at key tourist destinations, including cable car terminals, forest tracks, crowded tourist spots, and major access routes, a police spokesperson had said. PTI SSB ARB ARB