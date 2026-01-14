J-K: Natural cave of Vaishno Devi shrine reopened for devotees

Katra/Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) The historic natural cave at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, located atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district, was reopened for devotees on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, officials said on Wednesday.

The reopening was marked by special rituals, prayers and Vedic chanting.

According to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), the natural cave remains closed for most of the year due to heavy pilgrim inflow. It is typically made accessible during January and February when the footfall is lower.

Officials said the timing of the reopening on Makar Sankranti is significant as the festival symbolises new beginnings and spiritual elevation. It provides devotees a rare opportunity to experience darshan in the cave's original form. During the rest of the year, pilgrims use the newly constructed sanctum sanctorum.

The board, under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, said the reopening reflects a commitment to preserving the spiritual heritage and traditions of the destinations.

The SMVDSB will actively encourage more devotees to use the old cave while ensuring strict adherence to crowd capacity limits and maintaining orderly movement, the officials said.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer of the SMVDSB, said measures have been implemented to manage crowd flow and prevent congestion. Special provisions have also been introduced to assist elderly and differently-abled pilgrims.

According to the officials, the shrine is witnessing an increase in footfall compared to the last year. During the first 13 days of 2026, a total of 3,05,217 pilgrims visited the shrine, up from 2,68,761 during the same period in 2025. On average, between 20,000 and 25,000 pilgrims are paying obeisance daily, the officials said. PTI TAS TAS AKY AKY