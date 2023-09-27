J-K: Navratri festivities to begin in Katra from October 15

Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) Several programmes have been lined up to celebrate Navratri festival in Katra town of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district from October 15, an official said on Wednesday.

"The upcoming annual Navratri festival is scheduled to start from October 15 and continue till October 23 in Katra town of Reasi district,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SMVD Shrine Board Anshul Garg said.

The festival's inaugural event is planned to be held at Yog Ashram Ground in Katra, followed by a Shobha yatra and several events to showcase the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir and India as a whole, he said.

Congregational programmes like 'Prabhat Pheri’, 'Mata ki Kahani' recitation, devotional song competition, Ram Leela and ‘Dangalm’ will be held during the nine-day festivities, the officials said.

Wrestling competitions and performances by specially-abled children and other cultural activities will also be held during the festival, they said.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar conducted a comprehensive review of the preparations for the upcoming annual Navratri festival, they said.

He also conducted a thorough review of the town’s beautification, sanitation, essential services, traffic management and emergency services and instructed officers to ensure cleanliness from Domel to Katra town throughout the Navratri festivities.

Kumar said the festival would attract more tourists and promote religious and pilgrimage tourism in the region. PTI AB NB NB