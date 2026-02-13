J-K: NC chief expresses grief over passing away of two party leaders

Srinagar, Feb 13 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday expressed grief over the demise of two senior party leaders and former ministers -- Qamar Ali Akhoon and Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Shah.

In his separate condolence messages, Abdullah said Akhoon's passing has filled him with deep sorrow. "I remember him as a devoted party colleague and Cabinet member who remained steadfastly committed to the welfare of the people of Kargil," he said.

The NC chief said Akhoon's demise marks the end of an era, yet his legacy will endure through his selfless service and unwavering dedication to the ideals of the party.

On the passing away of Shah, Abdullah said he was deeply saddened by the news.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K described Shah as a loyal colleague and a dedicated peoples' representative who consistently worked for the welfare and upliftment of the people.

Several senior party leaders also extended their condolences to the bereaved families.