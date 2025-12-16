J-K: NC demands legal action against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over hijab incident

Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Ruling National Conference (NC) on Tuesday condemned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's act of pulling down the veil off a Muslim woman's face, and demanded legal action against him.

"This should not have happened. The NC unequivocally condemns it and demands legal action against Kumar because he has tried to outrage the modesty of a lady, which should be unacceptable in a civilised society. We also expect an unconditional public apology from him, and Bihar's BJP-JDU government," NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar told reporters at the party office here.

He also demanded legal action against some TV news anchors for "justifying" the act.

"Some anchors of the 'Godi media' are trying to justify this shameful act on social media and are trying to build a narrative. Legal action should be taken against them so that it becomes a deterrent," Dar added.

The NC spokesperson said the Constitution gives a right to everyone to conduct himself or herself or wear whatever he or she like and nobody can dictate terms to anyone.

He said the issue was not political but sentimental.

"I want to appeal to those who are trying to indulge in politics over the issue, that this is not a political issue; it is about our sentiments. I do not think any Muslim in India will accept this. It has hurt the sentiments of everyone," he added.

Dar said the act is part of a series of events meant to "demean" Muslims.

"It is like psy-ops that attempts are being made to demean Muslims in the country. It will not benefit the country. This is a result of the ideology being spread by the right-wing RSS," he said.