J-K: NC holds working committee meet; Srinagar MP Rahullah Mehdi not invited

Srinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) has snubbed its Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi by not inviting him to the party's two-day working committee meeting, which began on Thursday to deliberate on key party affairs, public issues, and ongoing political activities.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of day-one discussions of the working committee meet, NC leader and advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Nasir Aslam Wani, confirmed that Mehdi had not been invited to the meeting chaired by NC president Farooq Abdullah at the party headquarters, Nawa-i-Subah.

"No, he was not invited," Wani said, without stating any reasons.

Mehdi has been estranged from the party over the last few months and has openly criticised the functioning of the NC-led government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Mehdi, while addressing mediapersons in Ganderbal, said he has been a permanent member of the NC's working committee, but has no information regarding the developments in the meeting as he did not receive an invitation.

"I do not know which meeting is going on, and what it is about. If there is a working committee meeting, then I am a permanent member of the working committee. It is for the first time since 2002 that I have not received an invitation. I came to know about the meeting through media," Mehdi said.

On the discussions during the meeting, which was attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, cabinet ministers and senior party leaders, Wani said it is a two-day session and deliberations would continue on Friday as well.

"Discussions are on, we have many members, some spoke today, but there are still many who have to speak. It will continue tomorrow and then resolutions will be framed. The decisions will be finalised tomorrow," he added.

Meanwhile, an NC leader said, the working committee members held comprehensive deliberations on key party affairs, public issues, ongoing political activities, and other matters of organisational importance.

The deliberations were aimed at strengthening the party's outreach, reviewing current developments, and charting the future course of action, he said.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the party's loss in the Budgam and Nagrota assembly bypolls, and the ongoing differences with the party's Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar.

The leader said the MLAs who spoke on day one raised important issues concerning public affairs.

"The issue of governance, party affairs, the plight of political prisoners languishing in jails, and the matter of some disgruntled party members were also raised," the party leader added. PTI SSB ARB ARB