J-K: NC launches Nagrota bypoll campaign with good governance, progress as its plank

Jammu, Oct 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday formally launched its campaign for the upcoming Nagrota Assembly bypoll, seeking a mandate based on its track record of good governance, development, and inclusive politics under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The campaign was kicked off from Panj Garain, where key leaders of the party rallied party workers and supporters, urging them to reach out to the people with a clear message of hope, progress, and stability under NC's leadership, a party spokesperson said.

Bypolls in Nagrota and Budgam assembly segments are slated to be held on November 11.

NC's Additional General Secretary Ajay Sadhotra highlighted the inclusive and hands-on approach of the Omar Abdullah-led government, particularly in responding to the needs of the people of Jammu during times of crisis like the recent calamity.

"Omar sahib's personal outreach and responsiveness during the floods reflected the party's deep-rooted commitment to every region and every community," he said.

NC's Jammu unit president Rattan Lal Gupta highlighted the restoration of the Darbar Move, calling it a significant economic lifeline for Jammu.

The Darbar Move traces its origins to 1872 under Maharaja Ranbir Singh, the Dogra ruler who began transferring the royal court between Srinagar and Jammu to escape the extreme weather in both regions. Under this system, government offices functioned from Srinagar during the summer months and shifted to Jammu in the winter.

"The National Conference stands for secularism, regional balance, and pro-people governance. It was our party that brought the first people-centric budget, and we continue to champion the cause of the common man," Gupta said.

The party’s candidate for the Nagrota seat, Shamim Begum, outlined her vision for the constituency. She recalled the transformative development witnessed in Nagrota under previous NC governments, upgraded road connectivity, improved healthcare infrastructure, and significant investment in the education sector.

"We will build on that legacy and ensure that Nagrota continues on the path of development and empowerment," she added.