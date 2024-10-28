J-K: NC MLA says cartridges found in bag at airport were of licensed weapon

Srinagar, Oct 28 (PTI) Bashir Ahmad Veeri, an MLA of the ruling National Conference, has said the cartridges found in his baggage at the Srinagar International Airport were of his licensed weapon.

Advertisment

The MLA, who was travelling to the winter capital Jammu on an IndiGo flight, was reportedly detained on Sunday after the recovery.

"I have a licensed weapon. The cartridges were in the baggage by mistake," Veeri said in a video posted by NC on X.

The MLA from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, however, claimed that he was not detained and the airport Security was only following its standard operating procedures.

Advertisment

"There was no detention, I was sitting there cordially. They have their own SOPs," Veeri said, blaming his opponents for "blowing the incident out of proportion".

Veeri said he missed his flight to Jammu due to the incident and would now travel by road. PTI MIJ RHL