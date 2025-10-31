J-K: NC MLA seeks restoration of scheme granting land ownership rights to unauthorised occupants

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Ruling National Conference (NC) MLA Nazir Gurezi on Friday said the Jammu and Kashmir government should approach the courts for the restoration of the Roshni scheme that granted land ownership rights to unauthorised occupants of state land against a fee.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Gurezi, the MLA from north Kashmir's Gurez, said that, before being struck down by the court, about 60,000 kanals of land were occupied in Kashmir, while five lakh kanals in Jammu were under the scheme.

"The government should approach the court to protect the interests of persons who have purchased the lands bestowed on occupants under the Roshni scheme," the MLA said.

Under the now-repealed Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, also known as the Roshni Act, land ownership rights were granted to unauthorised occupants of state land for a fee.

The scheme was repealed by the then-governor Satya Pal Malik on November 28, 2018.

On November 1, 2020, the Union Territory administration cancelled all land transfers that took place under the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001.

Gurezi noted that many people had purchased land from the occupants who were granted proprietary rights under the Roshni Scheme. The MLA's remarks came during a discussion on the issue of expired leases in the Union Territory raised by another NC MLA, Tanvir Sadiq.

There was a "clear bias" in how the Land Grants Rules, 2022, were being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, Sadiq said. "Leases have expired in Jammu also, but eviction only takes place in Kashmir. People who have invested their life-long earnings have been removed from the valley, but no action is being taken in Jammu," he added.

Sadiq, the MLA from the Zadibal area of the city here, cited the data from the revenue department in response to a question by his party colleague and MLA Sopore Irshad Rasool Kar.

The revenue department informed that 134 leases had expired in the Jammu region.