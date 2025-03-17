J-K: NC, PDP, Cong demand high-level probe into deaths of two brothers

Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) Members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), ruling National Conference (NC) and Congress on Monday raised in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly the issue of the deaths of two brothers who were among three people missing since last month and demanded a high-level probe.

Showkat Ahmad Bajad, his brother Riyaz Ahmad Bajad and Mukhtar Ahmad went missing on February 13 while on their way to attend a function at a relative's house in Ashmuji. However, the trio, who were working as labourers, never reached their destination.

Riyaz Ahmad Bajad's body was retrieved from Vaishov Nullah in Kulgam district on Friday while that of his brother was recovered from the same spot on Sunday. The police have launched an operation to trace the third person.

As the Assembly proceedings commenced on Monday, PDP members, led by Wahid Para, said the deaths of the two tribal men had caused panic among the people and demanded an impartial investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Despite Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's request to allow Question Hour to proceed, the PDP members continued to raise the issue from their seats.

Members of the NC also joined in and called for a high-level inquiry into the deaths.

NC member Peerzada Feroze Ahmed pointed to the "rising" cases of people going missing, which he said had caused panic among the people.

"Following the recovery of the bodies of two youths, there is fear psychosis among people. As per SP, a high-level committee has been formed to probe it. We urge Lieutenant Governor Sahib to ensure fact track probe. It is unfortunate about misbehaviour by cops. We condemn it," he said.

The members said similar incidents had been reported from Kathua.

NC legislator Nazir Gurezi expressed his anger over the incident and questioned whether J-K was becoming a police state.

"We want a high-level probe into this and action against the erring cop. Is there no law for the police?" said Gurezi.

Some NC members — Javed Choudhary, Mian Mehar Ali, Javaid Mirchal and Zaffar Ali Khatana — entered the Well of the House, seeking a probe into the deaths and the alleged mistreatment of a woman by the local police, triggering a ruckus.

A video of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) allegedly kicking and abusing protesters, including a woman, triggered anger among the people in Devsar following the deaths of the two youths.

The Speaker intervened and acknowledged reports of misconduct involving a woman. He reassured the House that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was present, would address the issue and ensure appropriate action.

"The chief minister is sitting here. He has heard your issue. He will look into it. He will ensure action," the Speaker said.

Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone raised a paper with slogans reading "Stop innocent killings" and demanded action against the police and a probe into the mysterious deaths.

However, the watch and ward staff tried to snatch it.

"It is unfortunate that we cannot discuss such killings in the Assembly as the BJP-led central government has imposed such laws on us. We condemn it," he told reporters outside the House.

He added that members across party lines demanded a probe into the "mysterious deaths" and action against the police officer who kicked a woman.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Wahid Para expressed concerns over the deaths, saying, "Such incidents have created insecurity among the people. We are not accusing anyone but there is a critical need for an impartial probe as one community feels targeted." A group of protesters blocked the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Kulgam district on Sunday night, demanding that the police initiate an investigation and take action against those whom the deceased's kin suspect to be responsible.

In Jammu, scores of youth from the tribal community blocked the Tawi Bridge on the highway in Jammu city in the evening, demanding action against the erring cops.

After over an hour, they were pacified by the police, who informed them that a probe had been ordered into the incident, prompting them to disperse.

On February 13, three Gujjar youths from Devsar had gone missing after leaving Ashmuji in Kulgam to attend a function. They were identified as Riyaz Ahmad, Showkat Ahmad and Mukhtar Ahmad Awan, all residents of Kulgam. PTI AB KSS KSS