J-K: NC, PDP demand high-level probe into deaths of 2 brothers

Jammu: Members of the PDP and the NC on Monday raised in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly the issue of the deaths of two brothers, who were among three people missing since last month and demanded a high-level probe.

Showkat Ahmad Bajad, his brother Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, and Mukhtar Ahmad went missing on February 13 while on their way to attend a function at the house of a relative in Ashmuji. However, the trio -- who were working as labourers -- never reached their destination.

Showkat Ahmad Bajad's body was retrieved from Vaishov nullah in Kulgam district on Sunday while that of his brother was recovered from the same spot a few days ago.

As the assembly proceedings commenced on Monday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, led by Wahid Para, said the deaths of the two tribal men have caused panic among the people and demanded an impartial investigation to bring perpetrators to justice.

Despite Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's request to allow the Question Hour to proceed, PDP members continued to raise the issue from their seats.

Members of the ruling National Conference also joined in and called for a high-level inquiry into the deaths.

NC member Peerzada Feroze Ahmed pointed towards the "rising" cases of people going missing, which he said has caused panic among the people.

The members said similar incidents had been reported from Kathua.

Some NC members entered the Well of the House, seeking a probe into the deaths and the alleged mistreatment of a woman by the local police, triggering a ruckus.

The Speaker intervened and acknowledged the reports of misconduct involving a woman. He also reassured that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was present in the House, would address the issue and ensure appropriate action.

"The chief minister is sitting here. He has heard your issue. He will look into it. He will ensure action", the Speaker said.

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly, Para expressed concerns over the deaths, saying, "Such incidents have created insecurity among the people.

We are not accusing anyone, but there is a critical need for an impartial probe as one community feels targeted." A group of protesters had blocked the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Kulgam district on Sunday night, demanding that the police initiate an investigation into the case and take action against those whom the kin of the deceased suspect to be responsible for the deaths.

On February 13, three Gujjar youths from Devsar had gone missing after leaving Ashmuji in Kulgam to attend a function. They were identified as Riyaz Ahmad, Showkat, and Mukhtar Ahmad Awan, all residents of Kulgam.