J-K: NC President Abdullah participates in former minister's funeral prayer

Srinagar, Feb 14 (PTI) National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday participated in the funeral prayers of his party colleague and former minister Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Shah in Kulgam district.

Abdullah, accompanied by party leaders and MLAs, joined mourners in Shah's last rites, who passed away in Jammu on Friday.

While paying tributes to Shah, Abdullah said the former forest minister always served people.

"I remember, when my father was in jail, he (Shah) continued to serve the people. When he became my minister, he tried to save forests. He created a force to protect the forests," Abdullah said.

"He loved the land and wanted to end the difficulties of the people. May God rest his soul in heaven," the NC president said. PTI SSB SHS SHS