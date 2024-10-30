J-K: NC to stay away from UT foundation day celebrations

Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) J-K's ruling National Conference (NC) on Wednesday said it would stay away from the Union Territory's foundation day celebrations on October 31 as it does not accept the status and wants restoration of statehood at the earliest.

"No one from the party will attend the UT foundation day function as we don't accept the status," NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq told reporters here, adding that NC believes the decision taken on August 5, 2019, to bifurcate the erstwhile state into two UTs -- J-K and Ladakh -- was "illegal, unconstitutional and immoral".

"We want the restoration of statehood to J-K as soon as possible so that we can enjoy our status just like the other states," Sadiq said.

The NC spokesperson also said the government will restore the "Darbar move" -- a bi-annual practice of shifting the seat of power between Jammu and Srinagar during winters and summers, respectively.

"Darbar move is a legacy of J-K. We mentioned in our election manifesto that we will restore it. The move is directly linked to statehood and that is why we want its restoration. Once statehood is restored, the Darbar move will also be reinstated," Sadiq said. PTI SSB ARI