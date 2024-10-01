J-K needs visionary govt that can take strong decisions on security, stability: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) As voting began on Tuesday for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the people of the Union Territory should exercise their franchise to form a government that would keep away terrorism, separatism, corruption and dynastic politics.

Shah also said Jammu and Kashmir needed a government that was visionary and could take strong decisions for security, peace and stability.

"Today, the people voting in Jammu and Kashmir in the last phase should use their power of vote to form a government that keeps Jammu and Kashmir away from terrorism, separatism, corruption and dynastic politics and is determined to protect the rights of every section," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

The home minister asked the people to cast their vote for tourism, education, employment and all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting commenced on Tuesday for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, covering 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu. More than 39.18 lakh eligible voters are set to decide the electoral fate of 415 candidates. PTI ACB SZM