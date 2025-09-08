J-K: Newly established SMVDIME gets 50 MBBS seats; L-G thanks PM Modi, Nadda

Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) The newly established Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) has been sanctioned 50 MBBS seats, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

A new medical college owned by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) commenced its operations last year in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, with the medical college set to start imparting education for the first batch of MBBS students in the academic session 2025-26.

"Grateful to Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Honourable Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Shri J P Nadda Ji for sanctioning 50 MBBS seats for the newly established Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME)," the L-G said on X.

The L-G added that this decision not only fulfils the resolve of the SMVDSB to provide world-class medical education in J&K but also meets the objective of improving healthcare access and increasing highly skilled medical professionals in underserved areas.

The shrine board, in its 71st meeting held on August 19, 2023, had granted in-principle approval for the establishment of a 50-seat medical college at Kakryal, with a long-term plan for upgradation to a 100-seat medical college subsequently.

"Our aim is to help more MBBS aspirants study in the UT, and we have made significant strides in this area by increasing MBBS seats in the past few years. These achievements will ensure greater access to specialised care and build a stronger healthcare system," Sinha said.

"The session is set to begin as counselling is going on," Executive Director SMVDIME Dr Yaspaul Sharma told PTI.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence – Medical College started its operations in the administrative block of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Kakryal in November last year.

The SMVDIME Medical College is expected to be completed with all facilities soon.

The medical college is affiliated with SMVD University, with the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana superspeciality hospital serving as its teaching hospital. MBBS students will receive hands-on training in approximately 26 specialties available at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality hospital in Kakryal, officials said. PTI AB AB MNK MNK