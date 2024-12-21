J-K: NIA chargesheets two men in arms and explosives seizure case

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday chargesheeted two persons in an arms and explosives seizure case in Jammu and Kashmir linked with the banned terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideeen (HM).

According to an official statement, the chargesheet was filed before an NIA special court in Jammu against Waheed Ul Zahoor, the driver of the vehicle from which the seizures were made on June 30, and another accused Mubashir Maqbool Mir.

Both the accused were in contact with their Pakistan-based HM handlers, the NIA said in a statement.

The seizure of the explosives, arms and other incriminating material took place on June 30 at a 'naka' (check point) set up by security forces at Machipora in Baramula district.

The security personnel signalled the vehicle to stop but Waheed tried to flee and was nabbed, the NIA said, adding a search of his car led to the seizure.

During investigation, the driver disclosed he was an over ground worker (OGW) of the HM, the statement said.

Further searches at Waheed's house in Mujgung, Sringagar, led to the recovery of some more incriminating material, it said.

The probe also led to the identification of Mir as a conspirator in the case, and he was also subsequently arrested.

It was further revealed during investigation that Mir was also providing financial assistance to the accused, the statement said.

Investigations in the case are continuing as part of NIA's attempts to unveil the entire conspiracy and ascertain the intended destination of the arms and other material, it added. PTI AKV TIR TIR