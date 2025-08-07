J-K: NIA court frames charges against 2 men in terror-funding case involving LeT handlers

Srinagar, Aug 7 (PTI) An NIA court here has framed charges against two men in a terror-funding case involving handlers and commanders of the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The investigation was conducted by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"The court of special judge designated under the NIA Act in Srinagar has framed charges in a high-profile terror-funding case registered under various sections of UAPA read with Section 120-B of the IPC," a CIK spokesman said.

He said charges have been framed against two individuals -- Shabir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khadermoh Kakapora, and Javaid Ahmad Yatoo from Patalbagh Pampore.

Criminal proceedings have also been initiated against absconding Pakistan-based LeT handler Sumama alias Babar alias Ilyas, who is also an accused in the case, he said.

"The case pertains to a meticulously crafted criminal conspiracy orchestrated by handlers and commanders of LeT from across the LoC, who, in close coordination with Pakistani nationals based in Gulf countries and other foreign territories, have been channelling terror funds into J-K.

"These funds were being routed through a well-organised network using couriers camouflaged as pilgrims, expatriates, and businessmen, thereby camouflaging illicit financial flows under the guise of religious and commercial travel," the spokesman said.

During the investigation, he said, it was conclusively established that Bhat was in constant and secure digital communication with a Pakistan-based LeT handler using encrypted messaging applications.

"While in Saudi Arabia to perform 'Umrah', Bhat, on the instructions of the handler, received large sums of Saudi riyals from known LeT conduits in Madina.

"Additionally, he coordinated with other Kashmiri residents who travelled for 'Umrah', instructing them to collect money from specific individuals whose identities and locations were shared by him," the spokesman said.

"Upon returning to Kashmir, these couriers handed over the funds to Bhat, who then converted the foreign currency into Indian rupees and further distributed the funds among active terrorists and their families, following directions from the LeT handler," he added.

The investigation also revealed the pivotal role of Yatoo in facilitating and establishing contact between Bhat and the LeT handler in Pakistan.

"His involvement was instrumental in enabling the functioning of this trans-national funding module," the spokesman said.

He said two more individuals -- Mohammad Ayoub Bhat, a resident of Kothipora Chattergam, Budgam, and Mohammad Rafiq, a resident of Qamarwari, Srinagar -- were recently arrested in the case.

Further investigation led to the seizure of electronic devices, bank statements, transaction logs, and other documents, which exposed a deeply-embedded and covert 'hawala' infrastructure used to fund terrorism.

These recoveries have further corroborated the existence of a well-structured, underground financial network sustaining terrorism in the region, the spokesman said.

Arrests of additional co-conspirators are likely as the investigation continues, he added. PTI SSB ARI