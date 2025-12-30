J-K: NIA court issues proclamation notice against ex-KCCI president Mubeen Shah, 2 others in 2020 UAPA case

Srinagar, Dec 30 (PTI) An NIA court here has issued a proclamation notice against former Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) president Mubeen Shah and two others in a 2020 UAPA case, asking them to appear before it on January 31, 2026.

The court has directed accused Shah, Azizul Hassan Ashai and Rifat Wani to present themselves before it on January 31 or face stringent action including attachment of property under CrPC Section 83.

Officials said the case was registered under sections 153-A (promoting enmity or hatred between different groups) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief) of the IPC and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) registered the case on the basis of credible intelligence inputs revealing a well-orchestrated conspiracy by unscrupulous anti-social and anti-national elements operating at the behest of secessionist forces within and outside the Valley, they said.

"Investigation has exposed that these elements were masquerading as news portals, journalists and freelancers, while in reality weaponizing social media platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and WhatsApp to create, upload and circulate fake, motivated, exaggerated, secessionist and out-of-context content," an official said.

The officials said the deliberate objective of this digital misinformation campaign was to "incite street violence, disrupt normal life, damage public property, disturb public order and fuel mass unrest", thereby promoting anti-national sentiments and advancing a secessionist agenda aimed at creating disaffection against the Union of India.

"The accused were found to be actively propagating content prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, spreading false and fabricated narratives with the clear intent of instigating disaffection against the Union of India," the official said.

The officials said warrants of arrest were issued against the accused persons, who went underground and are absconding to evade the process of law.

Taking serious note of their deliberate evasion, the court has now issued a proclamation under Section 82 CrPC, directing the accused to appear before it on or before January 31, 2026.

"Failure to comply will invite stringent proceedings under Section 83 CrPC, including attachment of property," the official said.

According to the officials, despite being declared absconders, the accused are notorious for their continued hostile activities and remain highly active on social media platforms, where they persist in peddling false, fabricated and provocative content with the intention of "inciting large-scale violence and destabilizing public order" in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI MIJ KVK KVK