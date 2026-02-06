J-K: NIA raids Government Medical College Anantnag in connection with 'white collar' terror module

Srinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches at the Government Medical College in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the "white collar" terror module busted in November last year.

Officials said a team of NIA sleuths arrived at the GMC Anantnag and carried out searches. They said the searches were in connection with the recovery of a rifle from the locker of a doctor in November last year.

Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather was among the nine persons arrested as part of the terror module investigation that led to the recovery of massive quantities of explosives from Faridabad in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Meanwhile, search operations by security forces were going on in the Koil Karewa area of the Pulwama district, the officials said. They said the search operation was launched following an intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

No arrests or recoveries have been made so far, the officials added.