J-K: Northern army commander reviews anti-infiltration grid along LoC

Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Northern Army commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Tuesday reviewed the anti-infiltration grid and operational preparedness of the forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, visited North Kashmir to review the anti-infiltration grid and assess the operational readiness of formations along the Line of Control," Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

The army said that while reviewing the forward areas, Lt Gen Sharma was briefed on a state-of-the-art surveillance system and next-generation technology fortifying border security.

The army commander lauded the troops for exceptional professionalism, operational excellence and combat readiness to confront emerging threats, reaffirming the army's unwavering resolve to defend the nation's frontiers. PTI SSB MPL MPL