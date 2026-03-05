J-K: Northern army commander reviews counter-terror operations in Rajouri-Poonch sector

Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations, officials said on Thursday.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander, Northern Command, visited Shahsitar in Poonch and Hanjanwali in Rajouri sector to review the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations," the Army's Northern Command said on X.

The Army commander was briefed about the intelligence grid and focused operational capability enhancement measures — vital for sustained operations in a complex security landscape, it said.

Lt Gen Sharma also commended the troops for their high state of morale, professionalism and steadfast dedication under challenging conditions. PTI AB AB KVK KVK