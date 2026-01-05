J-K: Northern Army commander takes part in bike rally, pays tribute to veterans in Udhampur

Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Monday took part in the Dhruva motorcycle rally that started in Udhampur, to pay tribute to the sacrifices of India's bravehearts and strengthen the Army's commitment to veteran outreach and military-civil fusion.

Ahead of the 10th Veterans' Day on January 14, the general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C) laid a solemn wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial in Udhampur to honour the supreme sacrifices made in the service of the nation.

The rally was ceremonially flagged off here by Param Vir Chakra awardee Honorary Captain Bana Singh and Chinta Devi, wife of Vir Chakra awardee late Naib Subedar Chunni Lal, a defence PRO said.

As an expression of solidarity with and tribute to veterans, Sharma, White Knight Corps GOC, and senior Army officers rode along with the bikers from Udhampur to Nagrota, covering the first phase of the rally, he said.

"Spanning approximately 740 kilometres, the Dhruva motorcycle rally is a deliberate outreach initiative designed to celebrate the unmatched contribution and supreme sacrifices of India's bravehearts, while strengthening the Indian Army's commitment to veteran outreach and military-civil fusion," the PRO said.

The rally will traverse the scenic landscape of the Pir Panjal region in the White Knight Corps zone before culminating at the mega ex-servicemen's rally on January 13 at Rajouri, he said.

Along its route, the motorcycle rally will conduct wreath-laying ceremonies at various war memorials. "It is accompanied by 'Aarogya Rakshak' medical teams, which will establish medical outreach camps to provide health screening, preventive care and essential medicines to ex-servicemen," he added.

Blood pressure monitoring machines will be distributed to senior veterans, reinforcing the Army's sustained focus on medical care.

The Dhruva motorcycle rally stands as a testimony to the Indian Army's ethos of 'service beyond uniform', honouring the past, engaging the present, and reaffirming an unbreakable bond with the veteran community, the PRO said.

"The initiative not only commemorates sacrifice but also celebrates the indomitable spirit, resilience and lifelong service of soldiers," the officer added.

To commemorate their selfless service and sacrifices, the Northern Army commander felicitated Honorary Captain Bana Singh and Smt Chinta Devi. PTI AB PRK PRK