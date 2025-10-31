J-K: Northern railway allots multipurpose stalls across 6 railway stations

Jammu, Oct 31 (PTI) In a major step toward enhancing non-fare revenue and improving passenger amenities, the northern railway has allotted multipurpose stalls (MPS) across six railway stations in Jammu and Kashmir, apart from the Second Luggage Rake (SLR) of a train, through a transparent e-auction process, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the multipurpose stalls have been allotted at Banihal, Anantnag, Srinagar, Sangaldan, Budgam, and Baramulla railway stations for a period of five years, and are expected to generate a total revenue of Rs 79.43 lakh for the Indian Railways.

The stalls will offer a range of passenger essentials, including medicines, books, newspapers, cosmetics, toys, and daily-use items.

"This is the first time in the Jammu Division that multipurpose stalls have been allotted through e-auction. The process ensures transparency, maximises revenue, and supports local employment," said Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu division.

"Increasing non-fare revenue while promoting local employment aligns perfectly with our twin goals of cultural integration and financial sustainability. We are confident that these stores will enrich the passenger experience and serve as a model for other stations," he added.

Officials said that through the same e-auction process, the SLR of train number 12414 has also been allotted for a total amount of Rs 1.08 crore for three years — a "major and historic achievement" for the division.

Singhal further noted that intensive marketing efforts undertaken by the division contributed to the successful completion of the auction.

Railway officials emphasised that the initiative is part of their broader strategy to monetise station spaces, promote regional art, culture, and entrepreneurship, and improve passenger services through innovative, revenue-generating models. PTI AB MPL MPL