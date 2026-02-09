J-K: Northern Railway extends Budgam-Banihal special train to Katra from Feb 11

Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) Nearly a week after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah advocated increase in frequency of the trains between Kashmir and Jammu regions, the Northern Railway on Monday extended the service of Budgam-Banihal special train to Katra with effect from February 11.

The service of special train numbers 04688 and 04687, earlier operating between Budgam and Banihal, has been extended up to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station, Public Relations Inspector, Jammu Division, Raghvender Singh said in a statement.

He said the extension has been undertaken with the objective of making travel more convenient and comfortable for passengers and strengthening rail connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 3, the chief minister while welcoming rail connectivity between the two regions of Jammu and Kashmir had said the frequency of the trains and the number of coaches needed to be increased.

The special train number 04688 will continue to operate between Budgam and Banihal as per the existing schedule, with no change in timings or stoppages. From Banihal, the train will depart at 10:10 am and arrive at Katra station at 1 pm on February 11, halting at Khari, Sumber, Sangaldan, Sawalkot, Dugga, Bakkal and Reasi stations en route.

On the return journey, the special train number 04687 will depart Katra station at 1:45 pm and reach Banihal at 5:30 pm. The onward run from Banihal to Budgam will continue as per the existing schedule, with stoppages between Katra and Banihal remaining unchanged, the statement said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, said the main objective is to facilitate the movement of local people and tourists from Budgam to Katra, and to improve connectivity to Kashmir.

“Passengers are requested to obtain accurate train information from the official website, by dialling 139, or through NTES before commencing their journey," he said. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK