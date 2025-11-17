J-K: Northern Railway GM inspects Srinagar-Baramulla rail section, reviews passenger amenities

Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) General Manager of Northern Railway, Ashok Kumar Verma, on Monday conducted an extensive inspection of the Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, an official said here.

Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu, Vivek Kumar, and other senior officials accompanied Verma during the inspection which was aimed at assessing the progress of ongoing works and passenger amenities, said Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division.

During the inspection, the general manager reviewed various aspects related to passenger safety, train operations, and infrastructure development, Singhal said.

Verma particularly emphasized maintaining safety protocols and quality of work on this important national project.

The team carried out inspection of almost all railway stations within approximately 60-kilometre stretch from Srinagar to Baramulla, Singhal said, adding the general manager also analyzed all passenger amenities available at the stations.

He also inspected the goods shed at Anantnag Railway Station in the valley. The Anantnag Goods Terminal is a key point in the rail freight network in Kashmir.

Verma directed project officials to closely monitor all work and meet set targets within the stipulated time frame, Singhal said.

He said the inspection is an important step in guiding ongoing rail projects, which will enhance connectivity and economic development in the region.