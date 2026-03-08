J-K now dares to dream big, transparent governance now a reality: LG

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir today stands at a pivotal juncture with the past five to six years witnessing transformative changes that have made the governance system more transparent and firmly oriented towards public service, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters building at Sidhra in Jammu and ACB APKS branch, Awantipora, Sinha said these two buildings are not merely structures of steel, glass, and concrete but they stand as a bold declaration of transparency in public life and a corruption-free Union Territory.

“Today, J&K stands at a pivotal juncture. Over the past five-six years, we have ushered in transformative changes, rendering the system transparent and dedicating it to public service. Entire machinery now operates not for the benefit of a select few, but for every individual across UT,” the LG said.

He said J&K no longer settles for mediocrity or the ordinary.

“It now dares to dream big. Among our people, a firm belief has taken root that a golden future lies ahead. Fulfilling this vision is also the responsibility of the officers and staff at the Anti-Corruption Bureau,” he said.

Sinha called upon ACB to ensure that each decision, investigation and prosecution stand firm under scrutiny of the courts and must harness the authority granted by the nation's Constitution to expose injustice, eradicate corruption entirely, and earn the trust of the people.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “we have established a faceless mechanism to eradicate corruption from government processes, eliminate delays, and deliver all services directly to ordinary citizens”.

Sinha highlighted that the speed of project execution has accelerated significantly over the past few years.

Revolutionary progress in industry, infrastructure, agriculture, self-employment, health, power, and rural development across nearly every sector stemmed from a transparent and accountable governance model, he said.

The LG asked the ACB officers to conduct a daily self-audit of their work to strengthen the hard-earned credibility.

“Your efforts should thrive on maximum collaboration. In today's interconnected world, corruption knows no borders, and data scatters across various networks. Information held by one agency might form the crucial final piece in another's probe, so genuine and timely cooperation is essential wherever needed,” he said.

Sinha also called for speedy investigation, observing that delayed justice does not merely deny society its due but it actively undermines outcomes in corruption cases.

He stressed on cultivating a work culture that eliminates all delays in delivering justice.

The LG said corruption is not merely a loss of public money but it is the opportunity stolen from youth, it is the security snatched from a family, it is the injustice inflicted on an elderly member of society.

“We must recognize that corruption is no abstract offense committed solely against the public exchequer but a direct assault on the lives of living human beings.

"The ill effects of corruption extend far beyond economic damage; it scars the lives of multiple generations. We must work together to build corruption-free J&K,” he said. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK