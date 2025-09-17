J-K: Omar hopes Centre will grant relief package for flood relief

Kalaban (J-K), Sep 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reached out to the people of land subsidence-hit Kalaban border area in Poonch district, and hoped the Centre will extend a good package to the Union Territory on the pattern of the one given to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Abdullah said the administration has been asked to prepare a rehabilitation plan, including the grant of five marlas (one marla = 272.251 sq ft) of land under the existing policy, for the approval of the Cabinet.

"We also maintain communication with the central government, and they have constituted a team which visited different areas of Jammu and Kashmir. We will present our demands in front of them and hope that a good package will be given to Jammu and Kashmir, just as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand,” Abdullah told reporters here.

During his visit, Abdullah assessed the damage caused by land subsidence in Kalaban village in Mendhar tehsil, near the Line of Control (LoC). Since September 11, over 1,000 people have been affected, with more than 95 houses, a graveyard, and a mosque damaged. Residents have been relocated to safe shelters.

Replying to a question on measures being taken by the government as the village has become unsafe, Abdullah said, “Wherever the land has sunk or is sinking, people cannot be resettled there again. They will need to be resettled somewhere else, at a new location.” He said the government already has a scheme under which landless people are given five marlas of government land.

“Following the same pattern, we have asked the administration to prepare a proposal, which will be presented to the Cabinet for careful consideration and approval.” On outreach efforts, he said, “It is our duty in this difficult time to help people as much as possible. This time, the rains have caused unprecedented damage in Jammu and Kashmir due to floods and landslides.” He further said there is hardly any district in Jammu and Kashmir that has not suffered damage from floods, landslides, or heavy rains.

"Whatever financial resources we have, we will use them to ensure relief reaches the people," he added.