J-K on verge of becoming success story among Indian states: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Jul 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir is on the verge of becoming a notable success story among Indian states and a global model for socio-economic development, the Union Territory's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Friday.

Sinha met Ambassador of Czech Republic to India Eliska Zigova at the Raj Bhawan.

The LG discussed with the ambassador the investment potential of Jammu and Kashmir in diverse sectors like industries, tourism, start-ups, handloom, handicrafts, food processing, agriculture and allied sectors.

Sinha also spoke about the "historic and transformative changes" the UT of J-K is witnessing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Jammu Kashmir is on the verge of becoming a notable success story among Indian states and a global model for socio-economic development," the LG said.

Sinha invited trade and business leaders from Czech Republic to explore the opportunities that Jammu and Kashmir has to offer.

He said the progressive reforms and futuristic policy interventions have positioned Jammu and Kashmir as the preferred destination for the investors across the globe.

"Jammu-Kashmir is set on a path of growth that will bring about momentous and historic changes. The government has taken decisive and bold measures to remove barriers obstructing development, propelling J-K towards becoming a resilient and self-reliant Union Territory," Sinha said.

Zigova reiterated the commitment of Czech Republic to deepen the partnership with India, with a dedicated focus on nurturing mutual growth and collaboration. PTI SSB MNK MNK