J-K: One terrorist killed by security forces as gunfight rages in Doda

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) One terrorist was killed by security forces in an ongoing encounter in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, police officials said.

The gunfight started in Bajaad village in Gandoh area around 9.50 am amid intensified search and cordon operation by the police along with the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following twin terrorist attacks in the hilly district on June 11 and 12, the officials said.

Six security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post at Chattargalla on June 11, while a policeman was injured in a gunfight with terrorists at Kota top in Gandoh area the next day.

After the twin attacks, security forces intensified their anti-terrorist operations and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakhs each on four Pakistani terrorists believed to have infiltrated and operating in the district.

The police, assisted by security forces, launched an operation in the village of Sinoo panchayat but came under heavy fire from the terrorists hiding in a 'dhok' (mud house), the official said, adding that one terrorist was killed in the retaliatory fire after he came out and opened fire on the search parties.

The exchange of fire was still going on when last reports were received, the officials said.

An Army helicopter was also seen hovering over the area for surveillance, they added.

Meanwhile, a Chinese hand grenade was recovered from village Pind in Chingus area of Rajouri district, the officials said.

They said the grenade was recovered late Tuesday evening by a patrolling party of security forces.