J-K opposition parties to hold protests in Kathua for statehood restoration on Thursday

Jammu, Aug 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir’s opposition parties, which met here on Tuesday, announced a joint protest in the Kathua district on August 8 in support of their demands for the restoration of statehood and the rollback of amendments by the central government to empower the lieutenant governor in the Union Territory.

They also strongly condemned the current situation in Bangladesh and attacks on Hindu religious places, appealing to the Narendra Modi government to ensure the safety of Indian students and Hindus in the neighbouring country.

"A joint meeting of all the parties was held at the Congress headquarters in Jammu to chart out the further course of action against the government. We have the same agenda to get back statehood for J&K, hold early assembly elections, and empower the people," convenor of the all-party meeting and Shiv Sena (UBT) state chief Manish Sahni told reporters this evening.

He said that it was unanimously decided that a joint protest by all opposition parties will be held in Kathua on Thursday, demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and the rollback of amendments increasing the jurisdiction of the lieutenant governor in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

"Later demonstrations will be held at all district, block, and tehsil headquarters in the days to come. The first joint protest was held in Jammu on August 3," he said.

The leaders of the entire opposition at the meeting unanimously decided to continue the ongoing movement for the restoration of statehood and democratic rights, he said.

"A dharna-cum-demonstration will be held outside the deputy commissioner's office of Kathua under the banner of All Party United Morcha," he said.

Representatives of political and social organisations like the Congress, NC, Shiv Sena (UBT), PDP, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal, CPI ML, including AIPA, HRS, DBMC, took part in the all-party meeting held here.

Sahni said that despite the long gap of five years, the promise of returning statehood has not been fulfilled.

The decisions being taken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre regarding Jammu and Kashmir clearly indicate that J&K is not going to get the status of a state even in the near future, he said.

"By amending the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the democratic rights of the people are being hollowed out," he said.

They also strongly condemned the current situation in Bangladesh and attacks on Hindu religious places, appealing to the Modi government to ensure the safety of Indian students and Hindus, including Hindu religious places, in Bangladesh.

Another meeting was held in Kathua under the chairmanship of convenor I D Khajuria, to finalise the all-party protest on August 8. PTI AB MNK MNK