J-K opposition parties to meet in August, says CPI(M) leader Tarigami

Srinagar, Jul 26 (PTI) Opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir will meet next month to discuss several issues concerning the Union Territory, including the delegation of more powers to the lieutenant governor, senior CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said on Friday.

"Leaders of opposition parties are scheduled to meet on August 7," Tarigami said.

The meeting will discuss issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including the amendments to the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019.

The amendments delegate more powers to the lieutenant governor on matters related to decisions on police, officers of all-India services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), and sanctioning prosecution in various cases.

All political parties, except the BJP, have criticised the amendments.

"All the leaders of opposition parties have been requested to attend the meeting," Tarigami said. PTI SSB SZM