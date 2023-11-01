J-K: Over 1,000 militants killed during former DGP Singh's tenure

Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Over 1,000 militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir during the tenure of former Director General of Police Dilbag Singh who retired from services on Tuesday, officials said.

Singh, who has the distinction of serving as the police chief of J-K for the longest tenure, had taken over as the DGP on September 7, 2018, at a time when the situation was full of challenges, they said.

Under Singh’s leadership, the Jammu and Kashmir Police faced various challenges successfully including the abrogation of Article 370 and J-K’s reorganisation.

“During his tenure, around 1,055 terrorists were killed, 58 surrendered, and 1,448 terrorist supporters were arrested,” the officials said.

During this period, the force was honoured with an Ashok Chakra, three Kirti Chakra, 13 Shaurya Chakra and 887 police medals, they added.

The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir saw remarkable changes during Singh’s tenure, the officials said.

“For the first time during the last over three decades, there are no bandh calls and no hartals. Education and businesses are not disturbed, people are enjoying normal life and a number of good things are happening in the UT,” they said.

The officials said during Singh’s service, 11,725 persons involved in the drug trade were arrested and 98,249 kg of narcotic and psychotropic substances were seized including 741 kg of heroin.

The investigation part of the J-K Police was also strengthened to a new level, they said.

New investigation units like the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Economic Offence Wing (EOW) and Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) have been created, the officials added. PTI SSB NB