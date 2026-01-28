J-K: Over 3,000 passengers used special train between Katra, Srinagar in 2 days

Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) More than 3,000 passengers travelled on a special train between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar in two days, providing relief to the people stranded due to heavy snowfall that disrupted road and air connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday.

Jammu Division of Northern Railway operated the special reserved train on January 27 and 28 between the two stations.

Due to the large number of tourists visiting Kashmir, two additional AC coaches were also added to the special reserved train on Wednesday, the official said, adding the addition of these two coaches provided 144 extra berths.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal said more than 3,000 passengers travelled on these special trains and expressed their gratitude to the railways.

“The occupancy of these special trains was 100 per cent, and the revenue generated from these trains increased due to the addition of two extra AC coaches,” he said.

He said such initiatives will build confidence in the railways among travellers and tourists visiting Kashmir, and will lead to an increase in the number of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir in the future.

Regarding the operation of the special train on Wednesday, the official said it departed from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at its scheduled time of 10:30 am, carrying over 800 passengers.

Similarly, a special reserved train departed from Srinagar at its scheduled time of 3:00 pm, carrying over 850 passengers to Katra, the official said.

The Kashmir valley was cut off from rest of the country on Tuesday following snowfall which led to the cancellation of all 50 flights to and from Srinagar airport and suspension of traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway -- the only all weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country.

The air and road connectivity was, however, restored on Wednesday. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK