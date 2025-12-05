J-K: Over 40 IndiGo flights cancelled; passengers left in the lurch

Srinagar/Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) Chaotic scenes unfolded at the two commercial airports in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after 13 IndiGo flights from Srinagar and 11 from Jammu were cancelled, prompting protests from hundreds of stranded passengers over the airline's alleged failure to respond to distress calls.

IndiGo operations continued to witness disruptions nationwide due to pilot-rostering issues faced by the airline.

On Friday, the airline was scheduled to operate 36 flights at the Srinagar airport -- 18 inbound and 18 outbound, officials said.

However, owing to rostering issues, the IndiGo cancelled 13 arriving and as many departing flights, they said.

The cancellations led to protests against the airline by passengers who had turned up at the airport, resulting in chaos. "However, the situation was brought under control immediately," an official said.

A passenger, scheduled to travel to Delhi, said the situation has left people frustrated.

"In their frustration, the passengers were shouting and demanding an explanation for the flight delays and cancellations," the passenger, who wished not to be named, said.

Speaking to PTI Videos outside the airport, a traveller, Rishabh Kumar from Kolkata, said passengers were facing harassments at the hands of the airline.

"I had to reach Delhi yesterday from Kolkata via Srinagar. This was a connecting flight. They (airline officials) told us in Kolkata yesterday that when we reach Srinagar, our flight to Delhi will be ready. But when we came here, they did not help us at all, neither the IndiGo, nor airport authorities," Kumar said.

The Kolkata resident said his group had to face "trouble" at the airport for about four hours.

"First our flight for today was rescheduled to 1:15 pm. But then they cancelled that flight too, and no help was provided," he said.

Accusing the IndiGo of neglecting the passengers, Kumar said he contacted several senior officials of the airline, "but it is the same, they are not willing to help".

When asked if the airline had given any reason for the cancellation, Kumar said neither an explanation, nor any help has been provided.

"I posted videos of what happened at the Kolkata airport yesterday on X. I tagged everyone, IndiGo, airport authorities and relevant departments, and even our aviation minister. We have faced so much of harassment," he said.

A couple from Kerala visiting the Valley were among those left stranded in Srinagar due to the cancellations.

"I checked the flight status in the morning; then, they said the flight was on time. When I came here (airport), they said the flight was cancelled," the husband, Hidayatullah, said.

He said they had a family function to attend in Kerala, but won't be able to reach on time.

"What will I do? I told them it is necessary to go today. But, they said they could do nothing as there are no flights today or tomorrow. Maybe the day after tomorrow..." Hidayatullah sighs.

He said while they plan to go back to the hotel, "it will be difficult, it will cost more money".

Similar scenes of uncertainty prevailed at Jammu airport after IndiGo cancelled 11 departing flights on Friday amid operational disruptions, triggering protests from passengers who were left with little recourse.

Long queues were witnessed at the inquiry counter, with passengers seeking clarification about the status of their IndiGo flights.

"We have been waiting here for two hours for information about the status of our flight, but no satisfactory reply has come from the airline officials. Where would I go? They said it has been cancelled," Swati, who was scheduled to return to her home in Lucknow after a pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi, said.

"We have been stranded here for the past three hours. We do not know what to do," she said.

Arti Razdan, scheduled to travel to Bengaluru, said, "I had come to Jammu to attend a marriage function. I was originally booked for December 2 but was later cancelled, on both December 2 and 3," she grumbled. "It is Friday, and my ticket got cancelled again." Stranded at Jammu airport with her two children, she said, "I had two days of leave. Due to these cancellations, it has been a week for me in Jammu. My child had an exam, but couldn't take it. We have been here since 8 am but they are not giving any solution. They say there is some operational issue. There is no backup plan." Officials are facing angry queries from passengers but are unable to satisfy them.

"We are facing the anger of passengers. Whatever information we have, we are sharing with them," an official said.

IndiGo is seeing operational disruptions as pilot-rostering issues have led to large-scale flight cancellations, leaving passengers stranded at airports nationwide, for as long as three days in some instances. PTI ZEH SSB SML AB ARB ARB ARB