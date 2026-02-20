J-k: Over 650 participants compete in Chinar Open Winter Games 2026 at Gulmarg

Srinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Over 650 participants competed in eight events at the two-day Chinar Open Winter Games 2026, which concluded at Jammu and Kashmir's renowned ski resort of Gulmarg on Friday.

The Chinar Open Winter Games 2026, a flagship initiative of the Indian Army, successfully concluded amidst the breathtaking snow-clad landscapes of Gulmarg, a Srinagar-based defence spokesman said.

Organised under the aegis of the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps, the event was a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship, community spirit, and youth empowerment, he added.

The Games provided a versatile platform for the youth of Kashmir to showcase their talents and channel their energy into competitive and constructive pursuits, the spokesman said.

This edition saw record-breaking participation, with 660 participants competing across eight events. Among them were 166 girls and 494 boys, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for winter sports in the region and a steady rise in female participation, the defence spokesman noted.

The event featured an exhilarating lineup of winter sports competitions, ranging from high-adrenaline skiing races and thrilling snowboarding events to graceful skating performances. Participants tested their skills against some of the region's finest athletes, drawing large and enthusiastic crowds of locals, tourists, and sports enthusiasts.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, graced the occasion and interacted with participants, organisers, and members of the local community.

Lt Gen Sharma lauded the exceptional organisation of the games and commended the high standard of sportsmanship displayed by the young athletes.

The Northern Army Commander appreciated the initiative as a meaningful effort to channel the aspirations of Kashmir's youth toward constructive nation-building activities. He reaffirmed the Army's steadfast commitment to fostering peace, progress, and opportunity through sports. PTI SSB HIG HIG