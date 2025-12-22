J-K: Overground worker held in Pulwama; pistol, live rounds recovered

Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) Security forces on Monday arrested an alleged overground worker (OGW) associated with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said.

A joint team of police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army nabbed Javid Ahmad Hajam during a cordon and search operations in Wuyan area of Awantipora in Pulwama, an official said.

During the search, arms and ammunition including a pistol and five live pistol rounds were recovered from Hajam's possession, he added.

Officials said the arrested person was allegedly involved in providing logistics support, and trafficked arms and ammunitions for terrorists in Pampore, Tral and Awantipora areas . PTI MIJ ARB ARB