J-K: Owner of Udhampur hotel booked for failing to report foreigner's stay

Jammu, Oct 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against the owner of Hotel Samrat in Udhampur and its staff for allegedly failing to report the stay of a foreign national, which is in violation of the Foreigners Act, an official said on Friday.

During routine checks, it was found that the hotel management failed to submit Form C, an online mandatory report for all foreign guests staying at their property, as required under the Foreigners Act, a police spokesperson said.

Police said a few days earlier, a foreign national had stayed at the hotel, but the owner or his staff failed to report the stay to the Senior Superintendent of Police, who is also the Foreigners Registration Officer, as mandated under law, he added.

A case has been registered at Udhampur Police Station and further investigations are underway, the spokesperson said.

Authorities have advised all hoteliers and lodging operators to adhere to legal provisions concerning the accommodation of foreign nationals and ensure the timely submission of Form C to avoid any legal action.