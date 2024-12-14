J-K: Pak-based terrorist among 7 chargesheeted in two terror-related cases

Jammu, Dec 14 (PTI) Seven people, including a Pakistan-based terrorist, were chargesheeted by police in two separate militancy-related cases in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The chargesheets were filed against the accused in the NIA court in Doda on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Sandeep Mehta said, reaffirming the resolve of police to maintain peace and security by taking “decisive action” against those involved in unlawful activities and ensuring that perpetrators face justice.

The officer said all the seven accused have “covertly or overtly” supported the terrorist groups in the hilly district by providing them food and other logistic things.

The first case, registered early this year at Gandoh Police Station involves three accused -- Safder Ali, Mubashar Hussain and Sajad Ahmad of the Tanta-Kahara area -- who have been charged under multiple sections of law including several provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the SSP said.

In the second case, Mehta said four other individuals were chargesheeted in another FIR lodged at Bhaderwah Police Station.

The accused include Mohd Rafi and a terrorist Mohd Amin Bhat alias Khubaib who is currently operating from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, he said, adding the charges were framed under various sections of law including the UAPA and Indian Arms Act.

The SSP reiterated his commitment to addressing both active militancy and the networks of support that sustain such activities.

“This action forms part of a broader strategy to dismantle the logistical and financial systems enabling terrorism in the region. Police are keeping a close eye on the activities of all those who are either garnering support to the Anti-National Elements or providing them logistic support,” he said, adding efforts are underway to identify and book other individuals linked to militancy. PTI TAS RHL