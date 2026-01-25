J-K: Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in Samba

Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir late Sunday night, officials said.

The Pakistani national was attempting to sneak into Indian territory through the border outpost check in the Majra area of Ramgarh sector when his movement was picked up by the border guards, officials added.

They further informed that the intruder was fired upon after he ignored the warnings and tried to sneak into Indian territory under the cover of darkness.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased is lying close to the IB, officials said, adding the area will be searched with the first light of day on Monday, and further details will be shared accordingly.