J-K: Paratrooper succumbs to injuries as search ops continue in Kishtwar; hideout busted

Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) A paratrooper, who was critically injured in gunfight with terrorists, succumbed to his injuries on Monday, while the ongoing search operation uncovered a suspected terror hideout packed with rations for winter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

The operation was launched in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora in the Chatroo belt on Sunday, where an encounter broke out between the forces and terrorists in which eight soldiers sustained injured, primarily due to splinter from a sudden grenade attack.

The operation was suspended late Sunday night and resumed early Monday in the challenging terrain with thick vegetation and steep slopes, limiting visibility and movement, officials said.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said 'Operation Trashi-I' continues in Chatroo. "The cordon has been further tightened with search operations expanded. Troops of the corps, along with police and CRPF, remain deployed to dominate the area." Multiple teams of the Army, police, and paramilitary forces, supported by drones and sniffer dogs, are combing the area while maintaining a tight security cordon to ensure that the terrorists do not escape, officials said.

They said search teams have busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a large quantity of food items including ration, utensils, gas cylinder and stove near the site of yesterday's gunfight. A group of two to three terrorists allegedly affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) are believed to be in the area, officials said, adding the operation resumed with the first light of the day and was ongoing when the last reports were received.

Meanwhile, one of the injured troopers, Havildar Gajendra Singh, died during treatment at a military hospital here during the intervening night of January 18 and 19, officials said.

"The General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice while gallantly executing a counter terrorism operation in the Singpora area during the ongoing Operation Trashi-I.

"We honour his indomitable courage, valour and selfless devotion to duty and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of profound grief," the Army said in a separate post on X.

Army's northern commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma also paid homage to the braveheart, and said "his sacrifice and devotion will forever remain etched in our hearts".

Terming the action 'Operation Trashi-I', the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps, in a post on X on Sunday, said security forces came in contact with the terrorists in the general area Sonnar, northeast of Chatroo, during the search operation conducted as part of ongoing joint counter-terror exercises along with Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies," the Army said, commending the troops for their exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions.

This marks the third encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Jammu region this year. Previous encounters occurred in the Kahog and Najote forests in the Billawar area of Kathua district on January 7 and 13, respectively.

On December 15 last year, a police officer was killed in an encounter with terrorists at Soan village in the Majalta area of Udhampur district. The terrorists managed to escape, taking advantage of thick foliage and darkness.

The encounters followed a major counter-terrorist operation launched in the forest belts of the Jammu region in December last year to flush out nearly three dozen holed-up terrorists.

Operations have been further intensified in the run-up to Republic Day to ensure peaceful celebrations, amid intelligence inputs about desperate attempts by Pakistan-based handlers to push more terrorists into the region, officials mentioned. PTI TAS TAS ARB ARB