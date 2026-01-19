J-K: PDP chief advocates divisional status for Pir Panjal range, Chenab valley

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday called for granting divisional status to the Pir Panjal and Chenab valley regions of Jammu and the creation of more districts to ensure better administrative outreach.

Addressing the party's public interaction programme 'Gal Baat' in Rajouri, she said Jammu and Kashmir has been going through a difficult phase since the 2019, when the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union territories and its special status was revoked, stressing the need for unity during challenging times.

Mufti said several hilly areas in Pir Panjal range and the Chenab valley need to be recognised as separate districts to ensure the administration reaches people's doorsteps.

Naming Kotranka and Budhal in Rajouri, she said it was difficult for just two deputy commissioners of Rajouri and Poonch to manage a vast region like Pir Panjal, adding that the issue would be raised both in the Assembly and with the government.

She said while some people may oppose the move, there is a pressing need to grant divisional status to Pir Panjal range -- Rajouri and Poonch districts -- and the Chenab valley -- Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts.

"Creating hill councils is a different thing, we want the two regions to be given divisional status. The divisional commissioners should be based in Pir Panjal and Chenab valley so that people are not forced to travel to Jammu or Srinagar," the PDP chief said, asserting that the step would resolve many long-pending issues.

Referring to the proposed National Law University in Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti said a controversy was being deliberately created about its location to divert attention from the real issues. "The bill for the law university was passed by the PDP government and we were planning to introduce reservation of seats for local students which should be the real demand." Questioning how many students from Rajouri and Poonch manage to secure admissions at premier institutions like IIMs, IITs and NITs, she said the absence of reservation puts local students at a disadvantage and prevents them from competing on an equal footing.

The PDP chief also alleged that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence was closed even as Muslim students secured their admissions through the NEET examination.

The Forest Rights Act is not being implemented on the ground, depriving people of grazing rights and ownership over land, Mufti said, asserting that the PDP would reintroduce the bill to ensure safeguards to scheduled tribes in the upcoming budget session.

"We are going through a difficult phase, but this time will pass. At this moment, we need to talk to each other and listen to one another's problems. Unity is our strength," she said.

While development is important, it should not come at the cost of compromising the environment, she noted.

"Poonch and Rajouri have immense potential for tourism and horticulture. We hope Chief minister Omar Abdullah will pay due attention to tap the full potential of these two sectors," Mufti said, claiming that the development in Rajouri and Poonch suffered a setback after the fall of the PDP government in 2018.

She said tourism and horticulture have sustained the Kashmir economy over the years, pointing out that while tourism provides livelihoods to around seven per cent of the population, nearly 25 lakh households -- amounting to around 70 lakh people -- are dependent on horticulture.

The PDP chief said the Mughal Road tunnel and its recognition as a national highway was a long-pending demand. Noting that the road remains cut off for nearly six months every year, she said the issue would be taken up with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to ensure speedy completion of the project.

Terming unemployment a major concern in the border and backward regions, Mufti urged the Centre to consider special recruitment drives for border residents.

Referring to the post-Article 370 revocation scenario, she said earlier, jobs were largely distributed within the region, but now outsiders can also compete -- putting local youth at a disadvantage.

Raising concerns over healthcare, Mufti said vacancies at government medical colleges and other health institutions in Rajouri and Poonch have remained pending for the past 10 years and sought the intervention of the chief minister in filling hospital vacancies, strengthening Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University and improving the condition of schools.